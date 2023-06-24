Astros vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It’s a battle of rookies on the mound, as Ronel Blanco (1-0, 4.66 ERA) gets the ball for the ‘Stros while top prospect Bobby Miller (3-1, 2.83 ERA) goes for the Dodgers.

Houston dropped another frustrating one in Friday night’s series opener, as their bats fell silent yet again in a 3-2 defeat that dropped them to 41-35 overall — still second in the AL West, but now a full 6.5 games back of the Texas Rangers. Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown still make for an imposing top of the rotation, but injuries to Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia have exposed the back-end of the Astros’ staff, while Yordan Alvarez’s oblique strain has left a giant hole in the lineup. This isn’t the fearsome Houston lineup of years past — whether due to injury, age, young players struggling to fill the shoes of departed stars or a combination of the three — and unless the Astros can find more pitching depth or more offensive consistency they’ll likely continue to hover near .500.

In some ways, these teams are mirror images of each other, two traditional powers with injury-ravaged rotations and lineups that have a few more holes than they once did. But despite Julio Urias, Dustin May, Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot all being on the IL at the moment, L.A. has continued to hang around, thanks to the emergence of young arms like Miller and Emmet Sheehan as well as the efforts of Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin. The offense has been quite so far this month, but with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at the helm (and Max Muncy on the verge of a return) that shouldn’t last long.

Los Angeles enters the game as a -175 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Houston is the +150 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

