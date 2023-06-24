Twins vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, with first 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota will send ace Pablo Lopez (3-4, 4.40 ERA) to the mound while the Tigers counter with promising rookie righty Reese Olson (0-2, 5.59).

A win in Friday night’s series opener made it three in a row for Minnesota, as they continue to try and gain some separation from the rest of a very weak AL Central. The Twins enter Saturday at 39-38, two games up on the suddenly surging Cleveland Guardians, and a divisional race that seemed like a foregone conclusion in the spring has now become a dogfight. The Twins have as much pitching as any team in baseball, with Lopez anchoring a rotation that also features Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober and now Kenta Maeda back from injury. With Jhoan Duran holding down the ninth, run prevention isn’t an issue; scoring runs very much is, as this Twins lineup continues to underachieve while striking out at a historic pace.

A nine-game losing streak at the start of June took the sails out of Detroit’s surprisingly pesky start a bit, but they’ve managed to right the ship a bit of late. Still, at 32-42 (and with a run differential suggesting that record should be even worse) it’s looking like yet another rebuilding year for the Tigers. In their defense, the rotation has been hit hard by injury, and should look a lot better once Matt Manning, Alex Faedo and Tarik Skubal return next month (along with ace Eduardo Rodriguez a bit later on). The problem is on the other side, as this is arguably the league’s worst offense — especially with breakout star Riley Greene on the shelf. Greene and fellow former top prospect Spencer Torkelson have made encouraging strides this year — as have their young pitchers — but Detroit is still several pieces away from contending.

The Twins enter this one as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers at +135. The run total is set at 8.

Twins vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Pablo Lopez vs. Reese Olson

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Twins -155, Tigers +135

You can live stream the game through the FOX Sports App.