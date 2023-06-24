Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will air on PIX11 in the Mets market and NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies market. Max Scherzer (6-2, 4.04 ERA) will look to stop the bleeding for New York, while Philly sends lefty Christopher Sanchez (0-0, 3.24) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The Mets still haven’t won a series in the month of June, and that streak is on the verge of continuing after another lackluster defeat in Friday night’s opener in Philly. Last night’s loss was a tidy encapsulation of what’s gone wrong for this high-priced squad so far this season: Kodai Senga wasn’t quite sharp enough and he got very little help from a thin and aging bullpen and a lineup that’s underachieved all year long. The Mets will need more from Senga, Scherzer and Justin Verlander considering how little depth is behind them. Pete Alonso hopes that his early return from injury will galvanize the offense, and there have been encouraging signs recently from Francisco Lindor, Daniel Vogelbach and others. But New York has dug itself quite a hole in a competitive division — they’re now 14 back of the Atlanta Braves and mired in fourth place at 34-41 — and this roster appears to have too many weak points to get them out of it.

Philly, on the other hand, has now won seven of 10, and there’s plenty of reason for optimism despite the reigning NL champs’ slow start to this season. Aaron Nola and especially Zack Wheeler have pitched much better of late, while Kyle Schwarber is on a tear this month after a struggling mightily in April and May. The Phillies have gotten themselves right back into the NL Wild Card race at 39-36, and they’re finally getting consistent performance from their starting rotation; now, if they can just get Trea Turner back on track, they’ll really be cooking.

The Mets are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Phillies +110 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Max Scherzer vs. Cristopher Sanchez

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: PIX11

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Mets -130, Phillies +110

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.