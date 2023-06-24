Rangers vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees watched their depleted offense flounder in yet another tough loss on Friday night, as the Texas Rangers came into town and poached the first game of this weekend series in 10 innings. First pitch of game two on Saturday afternoon is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and the game will air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Texas righty Jon Gray (6-2, 2.96 ERA) will look to bounce back from arguably his worst start of the year, while the Yankees are hoping that erstwhile ace Luis Severino (0-2, 6.30) can start getting back on track after a dismal last few outings.

The Rangers have bounced back nicely from their disappointing performance against the Los Angeles Angels last week, notching back-to-back series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox before taking game one against New York last night. Texas’ pitching staff continues to step up despite the loss of Jacob deGrom, although Gray is coming off of his worst outing of the season last time out and has been battling a blister issue. Just about every Rangers regular currently boasts an OPS+ of 115 or better, so you know this team is going to score enough runs; whether Gray, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney can be consistent enough to propel them to a division crown remains to be seen.

New York has taken on water without Aaron Judge this month, just 3-7 over their last 10 and stuck in fourth in the rugged AL East at 41-35. Willie Calhoun’s trip to the IL this week makes a thin lineup even thinner, and the Yankees will have to keep relying on names like Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers to keep punching above their weight if they hope to score enough runs to stay afloat in an unforgiving division. With Nestor Cortes on the injured list himself and Severino pitching like a shell of himself this month, the margin for error is very thin right now.

The Rangers are -130 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making New York the +110 underdogs with the over/under set at nine.

Rangers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Luis Severino

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Rangers -130, Yankees +110

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLB.tv or the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need an MLB.tv subscription. If you don’t have an MLB.tv subscription to access the live stream, you can get a free trial to stream the game.