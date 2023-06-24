David Ortiz gifts Derek Jeter custom Red Sox jersey for his MLB on FOX debut [VIDEO]

Former rivals David Ortiz and Derek Jeter are now teammates at MLB on FOX, but that didn’t stop the Red Sox legend from pranking his Yankees counterpart with a gift on Jeter’s TV debut. Take a look.

Jeter appropriately tossed the custom Red Sox jersey aside once he saw exactly what it was. “The Captain” and Ortiz were prominent fixtures in the most recent iteration of the famed Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. New York had the upper hand for most of the 1990s and 2000s, including a win in the first postseason series between the two sides in 1999 en route to the World Series title. However, the Red Sox would make their own mark in 2004 ALCS, becoming the first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit in the postseason. Boston would go on to win the World Series, the first of three titles for Ortiz.

We’ll see if Jeter will respond to Ortiz’s prank in the near future.