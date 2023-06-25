Cubs vs. Cardinals: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s London Series finale between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals, with first pitch set for 10:10 a.m. ET at London Stadium in London, England. The Cubs will turn to ace Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA), while Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12) will get the ball for St. Louis after scheduled starter Jack Flaherty was scratched due to hip tightness.

All but left for dead after a dismal May, Chicago has flipped the script this month. With a 9-1 romp in game one on Saturday, the Cubs have now won four in a row and nine of their last 10. It’s brought them back to just one game below .500 at 37-38 and two back of the Cincinnati Reds in the loss column in the NL Central. Chicago continues to be propelled by starting pitching; Justin Steele delivered six more strong innings in yesterday, while Stroman and Drew Smyly have been excellent as well. If Saturday’s outburst is a sign that Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson and the rest of the lineup is ready to wake up, the Cubs have the talent to make some real noise in the National League.

St. Louis, meanwhile, remains stuck in neutral. Armed with seemingly the deepest collection of position-player talent in baseball, this team entered the season with legitimate World Series hopes, but the pitching has been a disaster — Adam Wainwright simply doesn’t seem to have Major League stuff anymore, as Saturday’s outing proved — while the offense has struggled for consistency amid a slew of injuries. The Redbirds came to London having won each of their last two series, but it’s been one step forward, one step back up to this point.

The Cubs enter as the -150 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cardinals checking in at +130.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Marcus Stroman vs. Matthew Liberatore

First pitch: 10:10 a.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: N/A

Cardinals local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Cubs -150, Cardinals +130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.