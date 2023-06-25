Rangers vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Yankees eked out a 1-0 win in the second game of their weekend set against the Texas Rangers, and now both teams will be looking for a series win in the rubber match on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and the game will air on Bally Sports Southwest in the Rangers market and on the YES Network in the Yankees market. Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.84 ERA) will take the mound against his former team, while New York gives the ball to ace Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.64).

After a torrid 18-9 record in May, Texas has come back down to Earth a bit in June, with Saturday’s loss dropping them to 12-9 this month. Still, they remain prohibitive favorites in the AL West right now, entering Sunday six games up on the Los Angeles Angles at 47-29. The lineup remains among the deepest in baseball, ranking third in team wRC+ this month — and with just about every regular boasting an OPS above league average. If there’s a concern here, it’s the starting pitching: Jacob deGrom’s season-ending injury puts more pressure on guys like Eovaldi, Andrew Heaney and Jon Gray, and while they’ve been up to the task so far, the track record isn’t the most encouraging — and Eovaldi and Heaney in particular have cooled off a bit of late.

New York has taken on water without Aaron Judge this month, with Saturday’s win just their fourth in their last 10 — and raising their June record to 8-11. Willie Calhoun’s trip to the IL this week makes a thin lineup even thinner, and the Yankees will have to keep relying on names like Saturday hero Billy McKinney and Jake Bauers to keep punching above their weight if they hope to score enough runs to stay afloat in an unforgiving division. Getting the vintage version of Luis Severino back — he went six strong in a win yesterday — would be a big help, as they’ll need all the pitching they can get with Nestor Cortes on the shelf.

The Yankees are -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers as narrow +100 underdogs. The run total is set for 7.5.

