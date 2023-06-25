Astros vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday night’s matchup between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Rookie phenom Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.78 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while L.A. will turn to Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92).

Houston has dropped two frustrating games in a row this weekend, dropping them to 41-36 overall — third in the AL West and a full 6.5 games back of the Texas Rangers. Cristian Javier, Framber Valdez and Brown still make for an imposing top of the rotation, but injuries to Jose Urquidy and Luis Garcia have exposed the back-end of the Astros’ staff, while Yordan Alvarez’s oblique strain has left a giant hole in the lineup. This isn’t the fearsome Houston lineup of years past — whether due to injury, age, young players struggling to fill the shoes of departed stars or a combination of the three — and unless the Astros can find more pitching depth or more offensive consistency they’ll likely continue to hover near .500.

In some ways, these teams are mirror images of each other, two traditional powers with injury-ravaged rotations and lineups that have a few more holes than they once did. But despite Julio Urias, Dustin May, Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot all being on the IL at the moment, L.A. has continued to hang around, thanks to the emergence of young arms like Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan as well as the efforts of Clayton Kershaw and Gonsolin. The offense has been quiet so far this month, but they broke out in a big way on Saturday night — and with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at the helm (and Max Muncy on the verge of a return) they could heat up quickly.

Los Angeles enters as the -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Astros at +115. The run total is set at 8.

Astros vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Hunter Brown vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: N/A

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -135, Astros +115

