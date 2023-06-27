Yankees vs. Athletics: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics, with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, and will also air on the YES Network in the Yankees market and on NBC Sports California in the A’s market. Rookie Jhony Brito (4-3, 4.89 ERA) will make his 11th start for New York, while Oakland gives the ball to righty Paul Blackburn (0-0, 4.21).

New York somehow found a way to take two of three from the Texas Rangers over the weekend, but it’s clear that this team is running on fumes without Aaron Judge. The Yankees are just 9-11 in June with an offense that ranks as the worst in baseball — and got even thinner last week with Willie Calhoun’s trip to the IL. With Giancarlo Stanton mired in a miserable slump since returning from injury, there just aren’t very many impact bats in this lineup, relying on the likes of Josh Donaldson, Billy McKinney, Jake Bauers and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to keep them afloat in an unforgiving division. Getting the vintage version of Luis Severino back — he went six strong in Saturday’s win — would be a big help, as they’ll need all the pitching they can get with Nestor Cortes on the shelf.

The A’s showed a brief pulse earlier this month, but they’ve now lost 12 of their last 13 games to fall to a dismal 20-60 on the season. Blackburn has actually been a relative bright spot on the mound along with young lefty (and former Yankees prospect) JP Sears, but the rest of this rotation has been abysmal — Oakland starters enter play Tuesday with an ERA of 6.39, ahead of only a Colorado Rockies team that has to play half its games at Coors Field. The picture is slightly rosier on offense, where first baseman Ryan Noda looks like a keeper and Tony Kemp is warming up after a slow start, but for the most part this is a team bereft of impact talent.

New York enters as the -135 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the A’s are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Yankees vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Jhony Brito vs. Paul Blackburn

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Athletics +115

