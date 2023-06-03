Cubs vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FS1 will host Saturday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Petco Park in San Diego and will air on Marquee Sports Network in the Cubs market and on select cable channels (as well as for free via MLB.tv) in the Padres market after MLB assumed control of the team’s broadcasts for the rest of the year. Lefty Drew Smyly (5-2, 3.45 ERA) will get the ball for the Cubs, while Yu Darvish (3-4, 4.61) looks to get back on track for San Diego.

A fairy-tale start to the season gave way to a nightmare May for Chicago, as the Cubs now find themselves dead last in the NL Central. Cody Bellinger’s injury has hampered a suddenly-cold offense, while the bullpen has been searching for answers all year and the rotation falls off a cliff after Smyly, Marcus Stroman and the now-injured Justin Steele. There’s still plenty of firepower here, especially in the lineup, but the pitching’s lack of depth has been exposed lately as the bats have cooled.

Speaking of disappointing starts: safe to say that not many people had this Padres roster mired in fourth in the NL West as the calendar flipped to June. But a lot of the team’s stars, well, haven’t played like stars, Darvish foremost among them. Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove have also gotten off to slow starts — though they’ve been better lately — and Xander Bogaerts’ struggles and Manny Machado’s injury has exposed the underbelly of this lineup.

San Diego enters as -165 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago the +140 underdog. The run total is set at 7.5.

Cubs vs. Padres

Pitchers: Drew Smyly vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Padres local broadcast: Free via MLB.tv (with an MLB account) or on select local channels

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Padres -165, Cubs +140

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.