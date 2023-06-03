Guardians vs. Twins: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rookie Logan Allen (2-2, 2.72 ERA) will get the ball for Cleveland, while the Twins turn to righty Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.94).

The Guardians can’t seem to get out of neutral, entering play Saturday mired in third place in the very winnable AL Central. An offense that did just enough to win last season has cratered, while the pitching staff that’s been the team’s calling card over the last few years has stumbled a bit despite promising debuts from rookies Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen. Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie’s returns this weekend will certainly help, but Shane Bieber’s regression is cause for real concern, as is a lineup that ranks dead last — yes, behind even the Oakland A’s — in team OPS. (Bo Naylor can’t get the call soon enough.)

The Twins remain atop the Central, but real questions persist about how much noise this team can make come October. Minnesota boasts as much starting pitching as any team in baseball — although Pablo Lopez’s backslide is a little concerning — but an offense that was already struggling has seen Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton miss time this week with injuries. Buxton is expected to only miss a game or two after taking a pitch to his ribs, but Correa’s plantar fasciitis — and his struggles at the plate all year long — are a huge red flag for this team’s postseason chances.

Minnesota enters as -125 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Guardians check in as narrow +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

