Yankees vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

FOX will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Gerrit Cole looks to get back on track for New York after a shaky end to May, while rookie Michael Grove returns from the IL to start for L.A.

Left for dead this time last month, a resurgent May has the Yankees back in the thick of a rugged AL East race. Aaron Judge has come back from the IL on an unconscious tear, giving last year’s historic homer pace a run for its money, while a patchwork lineup that’s been scratching and clawing for the past couple of weeks got a much-needed boost with the returns of Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson on Friday night. This pitching staff doesn’t need too much run support anyway, with Luis Severino looking like his old self after a shoulder strain waylaid his spring and this bullpen looking like arguably baseball’s best. (Although Cole’s recent bout of homer-itis is concerning.) Question marks remain, especially on offense, but if Severino and Rodon can get and stay healthy for the stretch run, New York can compete with anyone.

The Dodgers aren’t in crisis or anything, but this season has been a bit wobblier than we’re used to from the most consistent franchise in the sport. Injuries are a big reason why, as the rotation attempts to make due without Julio Urias, Dustin May, Michael Grove and Ryan Pepiot (though Grove will make his return from the IL this weekend). Top prospect Bobby Miller looks like a keeper, and Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman remain superstars, but this roster isn’t quite as deep as in years past — and the Arizona Diamondbacks look set to give the Dodgers a run for their money in the NL West.

The Yankees are -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Dodgers check in as +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Michael Grove

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.