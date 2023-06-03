White Sox walk off after ball deflects off umpire’s face mask [VIDEO]

What happens when you have two bad teams playing against each other? A heightened chance for some crazy things to happen. Saturday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and the Chicago White Sox was largely disappointing as a 1-1 game went into the 10th inning. It ended dramatically as a wild pitch from Detroit’s Jose Cisnero careened off the face mask of the home plate umpire, allowing the game-winning run to cross the plate.

The White Sox walk it off on a pitch off the umpires face mask pic.twitter.com/uzZxMacdFY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 3, 2023

Saturday was a wild day for these two teams. Chicago outfielder Andrew Benintendi scored his team’s lone run in regulation off of a wild pitch from Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen. The Tigers scored their run in the sixth inning after Zach McKinstry crossed the plate after Who Sox starter Dylan Cease’s wild pitch. It is fitting that the game-winning run was also scored off a wild pitch to wrap up one of the strangest games we have seen in recent memory.