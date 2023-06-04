Cardinals vs. Pirates: How to watch, live stream Sunday’s game

Peacock will host Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, with first pitch set for 11:35 a.m. ET at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Miles Mikolas (4-1, 3.75 ERA) will look to keep his strong form going, while the Bucs hand the ball to the veteran Rich Hill (4-5, 4.76).

The Cardinals’ early-season hole keeps getting deeper, as St. Louis has dropped the first two games of this three-game series to fall all the way to last place in the NL Central. Starting pitching continues to be a problem for the Redbirds — Mikolas’ recent run notwithstanding, not a single starter carries an ERA above league average — while injuries have hampered an offense that’s already struggled with inconsistency.

Pittsburgh has cooled off considerably after their magical April, but they’ve won four of their last five and are still tied in the loss column atop the division with the Milwaukee Brewers. Mitch Keller is making a dark horse run at the NL Cy Young Award, while a bevy of young arms — Luis Ortiz, Roansy Contreras, Johan Oviedo — have been good enough to support one of the game’s most underrated outfields in Bryan Reynolds, Jack Suwinski, Connor Joe and Andrew McCutchen.

St. Louis enters as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Cardinals vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 11:35 a.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -150, Pirates +130

To watch Sunday’s Cardinals-Pirates matchup, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99/month. Peacock will offer free trials, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Peacock website or using the Peacock app.