Yankees vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. New York will send righty Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA) to the mound to face highly-touted Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64).

The Yankees drew even in this three-game set with a 6-3 win on Saturday night, as six strong innings from Gerrit Cole and a dinger from Aaron Judge helped put New York over the top. That’s been the formula for this team so far — great pitching, especially from the bullpen, and just enough offense from Judge and Anthony Rizzo — and it’s been good enough to keep the Yankees afloat at 35-25 while they start to get healthy.

The Dodgers have dealt with their fair share of injuries as well, especially to the rotation, but Miller’s emergence over his first two MLB starts has been a life-saver. With Michael Grove returning this weekend and Julio Urias set to return soon, L.A. should have more than enough pitching — especially given the tear Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are on at the top of the lineup. This may not be a vintage Los Angeles team, but the NL West still runs through Chavez Ravine.

L.A. enters as the -150 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

Yankees vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Bobby Miller

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Dodgers local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Yankees +130

