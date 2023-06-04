 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Yandy Diaz hits Little League home run vs. Red Sox after series of errant throws [VIDEO]

The Rays slugger gets a round tripper courtesy of some poor fielding.

By Grace McDermott
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox
Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays connects on a two-run single against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on June 3, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz hit a Little League home run in the top of the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He bounced the pitch out to right field, and the outfielder tossed the ball to second base.

With a batter already on first, the Rays stole a run as the Sox catcher, Connor Wong, failed to beat him to home plate. Wong then threw a wild attempt back out toward second place that sailed into the outfield, allowing Diaz to stroll into home plate.

Check out the video below for the entire glorious disaster:

Just last week, the San Diego Padres pulled off the same feat at Yankee Stadium after a series of errors by the defense.

