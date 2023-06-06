Mets vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and will air on SNY in the Mets market and Bally Sports South in the Braves market. New York will turn to righty Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.74 ERA), while rookie sensation Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.92) hopes to continue his hot start to his Major League career.

The Mets remain incapable of getting out of their own way, entering play on Monday at 30-30 and 5.5 games back of Atlanta in the NL East. Whenever it seems like they’ve built a little bit of momentum, it’s one step forward, one step back — like last week, when they took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies only to get swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have begun to round into form, so naturally the offense has now gone into the tank, with New York scoring just 15 runs over its last six games. There’s still plenty of talent here on paper, but the Mets look like a far thinner team than they appeared at the start of the year.

Eddie Rosario’s dramatic ninth-inning grand slam salvaged a series win against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, but this is an Atlanta team that feels like it’s treading water a bit — they’ve gone just 17-15 since they’re scorching April. The division hasn’t presented a challenger just yet, but the Braves’ starting pitching has to be a concern at the moment: With Max Fried and Kyle Wright on the IL, there’s not much in the way of depth behind Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Elder. Granted, a lot of teams would kill for a top three like that, but Morton has cooled off recently, while Elder could be due for some regression. It’s putting a lot of pressure on Atlanta’s offense, but Ronald Acuna Jr. and Co. appear up for the task so far.

The Braves enter as -160 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mets the +140 underdogs. The run total is set at 10.

Mets vs. Braves

Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Bryce Elder

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Braves -165, Mets +140

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.