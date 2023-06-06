White Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After taking two out of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend, the New York Yankees (36-25) now head home to start a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox (26-35). First pitch of the series opener from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, and the game will be shown on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. Lucas Giolito (4-4, 4.08 ERA) gets the ball for the visitors, while New York hopes Clarke Schmidt (2-5, 5.01) can build on one of his best starts of the year last time out.

Chicago has stabilized a bit after a dismal April in which they went 7-20, but they’re going to have show a lot more consistency if they want to climb back into the slap-fight that is the race for the AL Central. (Sweeping the Detroit Tigers at home over the weekend was a good start.) Luis Robert Jr. has turned it on, but the rest of the White Sox’ core of position players — Tim Anderson and Eloy Jimenez especially — have struggled at the plate, while regression from Dylan Cease and Lance Lynn has left a huge hole in the rotation. All of the above names have track records of big league success, but time is running out.

New York kicked off the month of June on a high note, taking their marquee series against the Dodgers in L.A. to stay within six games of the league-leading Rays in the AL East. Of course, just when it seemed like the Yankees were finally getting whole, new injury concerns arose, from Luis Severino’s diminished velocity to Nestor Cortes’ balky shoulder to Aaron Judge’s sore toe. It’s been a struggle to just get everyone on the field at the same time, but if they do, Gerrit Cole and arguably the league’s best bullpen give this team a real chance to contend.

The Yankees enter as -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox the +145 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

White Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Clarke Schmidt

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, White Sox +145

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.