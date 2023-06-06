 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reds call up top prospect SS Elly De La Cruz, add IF/OF Nick Senzel to 10-day injured list

The Cincinnati Reds are calling up top prospect SS Elly De La Cruz.

By Teddy Ricketson
Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds walks across the field after flying out in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a spring training game at Goodyear Ballpark on March 10, 2023 in Goodyear, Arizona. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds are calling up shortstop Elly De La Cruz on Tuesday. He is the team’s No. 1 prospect and the No. 4 overall prospect at mlb.com. De La Cruz is only 21 years old and is the latest middle infield talent that the Reds will be promoting. In a corresponding move, the team has added IF/OF Nick Senzel to the 10-day injured list with a right knee injury.

De La Cruz has been ready for his big league debut all season, but Cincinnati has a backlog of talented players at the position. The team already had Jonathan India as its starting shortstop after the team signed veteran Kevin Newman in free agency. The power-hitting Matt McLain has fit right in but also is predominantly a shortstop. With De La Cruz’s promotion, the Reds will likely have to DH one of India, McLain or De La Cruz to fit all of their bats into their lineup.

De La Cruz has played 38 games this year for the team’s Tripla-A affiliate in Louisville. He was mashing the ball, hitting .298 with 11 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs. De La Cruz added 36 RBI and 11 stolen bases, and if he can continue this clip at the big league level, could help turn the season around for Cincinnati.

