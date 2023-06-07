White Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market and YES Network in the Yankees market. Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA) looks to get back on track for the South Siders, while Nestor Cortes’ injury has forced New York to call on rookie Randy Vasquez (0-1, 3.86) for his second career start.

It hasn’t been pretty, but slowly but surely Chicago has clawed themselves back into the AL Central race after a dismal start. The White Sox’ win on Tuesday brought them to 27-35, just 4.5 games back in a very weak division, and with Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson starting to round into form, this team absolutely has enough talent to make a run at the Minnesota Twins. Lynn and Lucas Giolito turning things around after slow starts would certainly help, too.

Just when it seemed like the Yankees had put the injury bug behind them, both Cortes and Aaron Judge have landed on the IL this week. Judge has been the heartbeat of a thin New York lineup, which now needs Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton to step up in a big way. Gerrit Cole, Domingo German and the league’s best bullpen have done their part, but this will be a make-or-break few weeks for a Yankees team that currently sits third in the AL East at 36-26.

New York is the -120 favorite on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago checks in as a narrow +100 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

