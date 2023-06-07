 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch Reds top prospect Elly de la Cruz smoke a 112-mph double for his first MLB hit

One of the top prospects in all of baseball, de la Cruz looked the part in his long-awaited Major League debut on Tuesday night against the Dodgers.

By Chris Landers
Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 at Great American Ball Park on June 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds infielder Elly de la Cruz began this season as one of the most tantalizing prospects in all of baseball, a 6’5 shortstop capable of smoking a 118-mph double one half-inning and then uncorking a 100-mph throw to first the next. That buzz only grew as the 21-year-old laid waste to Triple-A, slashing .298/.398/.633 with 12 homers and 11 steals in just 38 games (and seemingly adding to his highlight reel every other day).

Eventually, Cincy decided they couldn’t hold MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 overall prospect down any longer, calling de la Cruz up to make his Major League debut at home on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers — and he wasted no time looking like the star we were promised. Batting cleanup and starting at third base, he worked a walk in his first career at-bat, a very promising sign considering that strikeouts and over-aggressiveness at the plate were among the only red flags in his profile. But that was nothing compared to his next time up, when he laced a Tony Gonsolin fastball into the right-center gap for a double — with an exit velocity of 112 mph.

For context, that immediately became the hardest-hit ball by any Reds hitter this season. He was also clocked with a sprint speed of 30.4 feet per second, a number that would rank fourth in all of baseball behind only Bobby Witt Jr., Bubba Thompson and Trea Turner.

De la Cruz would finish his night 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored, and even his outs were loud — his groundout in the bottom of the sixth had an exit velocity of 108.7 mph, the second-hardest hit ball of the night for either team. But while the night belonged to de la Cruz, it was another highly-touted Reds rookie who would play the hero: Shortstop Matt McLain continued his sizzling start with a walk-off single in the ninth inning to give the Reds a dramatic, 9-8 win. It was the type of crowd and the type of night that we haven’t seen in Cincinnati for a while, but if de la Cruz’s debut — plus McLain’s heroics, along with Andrew Abbott’s strong debut on Monday — is any indication, this team is positioned to make a lot more noise for years to come.

