 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz goes 458 ft. for first career home run [VIDEO]

Elly De La Cruz is showing off his power early after getting called up to the major leagues.

By Teddy Ricketson
Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds walks off the field after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-8 at Great American Ball Park on June 06, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The appearance was De La Cruz’s MLB debut. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Elly De La Cruz wasted little time launching his first career home run. After hitting the hardest hit ball for the Cincinnati Reds in his debut on Tuesday, he sent a missile into the right field stands. De La Cruz showed off his pop with a 458 ft. blast to tie up Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the announcer said, “that ball had a family.” There is a ton of hype around De La Cruz’s call-up, which seems warranted.

There is a backlog of young talent in Cincinnati’s lineup. Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz should be staples of this team for years to come, and they are providing hope to the Cincy faithful. The Reds walked off on Tuesday, and one analyst said that Great American Ballpark hadn’t been that loud since Todd Frazier won the home run derby there in 2015.

More From DraftKings Nation