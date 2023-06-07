Reds top prospect Elly De La Cruz goes 458 ft. for first career home run [VIDEO]

Elly De La Cruz wasted little time launching his first career home run. After hitting the hardest hit ball for the Cincinnati Reds in his debut on Tuesday, he sent a missile into the right field stands. De La Cruz showed off his pop with a 458 ft. blast to tie up Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the announcer said, “that ball had a family.” There is a ton of hype around De La Cruz’s call-up, which seems warranted.

Elly De La Cruz just hit a ball 458 in his 2nd ever game.



There is a backlog of young talent in Cincinnati’s lineup. Jonathan India, Spencer Steer, Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz should be staples of this team for years to come, and they are providing hope to the Cincy faithful. The Reds walked off on Tuesday, and one analyst said that Great American Ballpark hadn’t been that loud since Todd Frazier won the home run derby there in 2015.