White Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

After Wednesday’s series opener was postponed due to poor air quality in New York City, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play a traditional doubleheader on Thursday. First pitch of game one is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. The game will air on NBC Sports Chicago in the White Sox market and YES Network in the Yankees market. The pitching matchup features two erstwhile aces looking to bounce back from rough starts, as Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA) gets the ball for the South Siders while New York turns to Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28).

It hasn’t been pretty, but slowly but surely Chicago has clawed themselves back into the AL Central race after a dismal start. The White Sox’ win on Tuesday brought them to 27-35, just 4.5 games back in a very weak division, and with Luis Robert Jr., Eloy Jimenez and Tim Anderson starting to round into form, this team absolutely has enough talent to make a run at the Minnesota Twins. Lynn and Lucas Giolito turning things around after slow starts would certainly help, too.

Just when it seemed like the Yankees had put the injury bug behind them, both Nestor Cortes and Aaron Judge have landed on the IL this week. Judge has been the heartbeat of a thin New York lineup, which now needs Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton to step up in a big way. Gerrit Cole, Domingo German and the league’s best bullpen have done their part, but this will be a make-or-break few weeks for a Yankees team that currently sits third in the AL East at 36-26.

The Yankees enter as -170 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Chicago is a +145 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.