Here’s everything to know about fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

As hard as it is to believe, we’re now more than two months into the 2023 MLB season, and as fans, that means one thing: It’s time to do our democratic duty and vote for who will start the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

The 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic will take place at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday, July 11. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on FOX. But while that’s still over a month away, you can vote to help determine who will have the honor of taking the field right now, on whatever device you’re currently using.

As always, fan vote will determined the position players who will start at each position for both the American League and the National League Pitchers are excluded from fan voting. (Player ballots and the commissioner’s office will determine the pitchers and bench players.) It’s been among the topsy-turviest years in recent memory, with hitters making a run at .400 and stolen bases reaching record highs, and now’s your chance to bestow the game’s ultimate honor on your favorite players. Here’s everything you need to know about how to participate in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game vote.

How to vote for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game

The fan vote operates in two phases. Phase one began on May 31, and it’s very straight-forward: Fans vote for whichever players they’d like to see start at each position in the AL and NL. They can do so up to five times every 24 hours, with polls closing on Thursday, June 22. (Fans can submit their votes on MLB.com, the MLB’s mobile app or at any of the 30 MLB stadiums.)

Shortly after phase one ends at noon ET on the 22nd, the top two vote-getters at each position (plus the top six outfielders) will be revealed. The top overall vote-getter in each league will automatically be named a starter, while the rest of the starting spots will be determined during phase two, which will begin on Monday, June 26.

In phase two, fans will vote between the top two vote-getters at each position (or six, in the case of the outfield spots) to determine who will start. Phase two will end June 29 at 12 p.m. ET, with the winners revealed later that same day. The full 23-man rosters for both leagues will be revealed on Sunday, July 2.

Continuing the usual tradition, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will manage the American League squad after winning last season’s AL pennant (and the World Series), while Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thompson will manage the National League squad after winning last year’s NL pennant.