Royals vs. Orioles: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Lefty Daniel Lynch (0-1, 4.35 ERA) will make his third start of the year for K.C., while the O’s hope righty Tyler Wells (4-2, 3.29) can continue his breakout season.

If it weren’t for the Oakland Athletics’ historic futility, the Royals would be far and away the worst team in baseball at 18-44. It’s another lost season amid K.C.’s years-long rebuild, and while there are some bright spots to be found — Vinnie Pasquantino and Nick Pratto seem like keepers, while Salvador Perez just keeps on trucking — they’ve been few and far between. The Royals sit in the bottom-five in all of baseball in both team OPS and team ERA, and erstwhile building blocks like Bobby Witt Jr. (.685 OPS) and Brady Singer (6.45 ERA) have taken concerning steps back. Lynch, for his part, has looked like a new pitcher so far after injury wiped out the first two months of his season.

The O’s managed to salvage the final game of their mid-week set against the Milwaukee Brewers, but Baltimore has now dropped three of their last four series as they struggle to try and keep pace with the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. They now sit at 38-24, 6.5 games back, with an offense that’s struggled mightily of late (78 wRC+ over the last two weeks) and a rotation that’s short on top-end talent. Wells has been a life-saver, but he’s also the only starter with an ERA below 4 at the moment — this team is going to have to slug its way to the postseason, and with Cedric Mullins out, they’ll need more from guys like Ryan Mountcastle and Gunnar Henderson.

Baltimore enters as -180 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Royals +155 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Royals vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Daniel Lynch vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Orioles -180, Royals +155

