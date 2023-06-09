Mariners vs. Angels: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels, with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. It’s a marquee matchup on the mound between two AL Cy Young contenders, as Seattle ace Luis Castillo (4-3, 2.55 ERA) squares off against two-way megastar Shohei Ohtani (5-2, 3.30).

After getting blasted in their final game against the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon, Seattle is now 2-6 in their last eight and has fallen back below .500 at 30-31. A starting rotation that seemed like a real strength at the start of the season has fallen apart a bit amid injuries to Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales as well as rookie Bryce Miller’s recent regression. That’s put a lot of pressure on the Mariners’ lineup, which currently boasts just one regular with an OPS above .750 — outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who also happens to be mired in a 7-for-39 slump over the last two weeks. Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have the potential to go toe-to-toe with anyone, but the margin for error is very low until Julio Rodriguez, Teoscar Hernandez and Eugenio Suarez start getting it going at the plate.

A home sweep of the Chicago Cubs has the Angels riding a four-game winning streak, as they enter play Friday at 34-30 and 2.5 games back of an AL Wild Card spot. L.A.’s rotation still has plenty of question marks behind Ohtani, but Reid Detmers and Griffin Canning have been better of late, while the bullpen sports the seventh-lowest ERA in baseball at 3.48. Who will provide pop outside of Ohtani and Mike Trout is also an open question, but with Anthony Rendon back from his groin injury and Brandon Drury and Taylor Ward heating up of late, there’s still plenty of upside.

The Angels enter as narrow -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Mariners at +100. The run total is set at 7.5.

Mariners vs. Angels

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Angels -120, Mariners +100

