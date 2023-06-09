Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees as these two old rivals meet for the first time this season. The game will take place at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, and will also air on NESN in the Red Sox market and the YES Network in the Yankees market. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Righty Garrett Whitlock (2-2, 5.61 ERA) gets the ball for Boston opposite New York ace Gerrit Cole (7-0, 2.82).

Two straight losses to close out their series against the Cleveland Guardians has dropped the Red Sox back under .500, entering play on Friday in the cellar of the AL East at 31-32. Chris Sale’s shoulder injury has left an already-thin starting rotation in crisis mode, with James Paxton and rookie Brayan Bello now the two most reliable options. Masataka Yoshida has been a revelation in his first season stateside, but with Rafael Devers mired in a prolonged slump, this lineup doesn’t have the firepower to make up for a pitching staff that’s putting them in a hole more often than not right now.

New York salvaged the final game of their set with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night, but the Yankees are also in danger mode right now with both Aaron Judge and Nestor Cortes on the IL. Judge has carried this offense almost single-handedly at times this season, and New York now finds itself relying on guys like Willie Calhoun, Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney as every-day options in the outfield. With Luis Severino getting hit hard again yesterday, there’s going to be an awful lot of pressure on Cole and this bullpen for at least the next couple of weeks.

The Yankees enter as -150 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Boston the +130 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Garrett Whitlock vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Yankees -150, Red Sox +130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.