Yankees vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersberg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Gerrit Cole will get the start for the Yankees, with Corey Kluber getting the starting nod for the Rays.

The top two teams in the American League East face off as the Yankees look to continue their streak of not losing consecutive road games this season. New York holds an ERA of 2.81 in their 20 road games this season, trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers with an ERA of 2.81 as well.

On the other side, the Rays hold an ERA of 2.14 in 12 games against AL East opponents so far this season. Tampa Bay is a perfect 8-0 in 2022 when holding a divisional rival to three or fewer runs in a matchup. The Rays currently hold an 0-2 deficit so far in this four-game homestand against their divisional rival.

Yankees vs. Rays

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Corey Kluber

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -140, Rays +120

Moneyline pick: Yankees -140

The Rays have struggled as of late, going 5-5 in their past 10 games while being outscored by their opponents by 11 runs. Tampa Bay has struggled to generate scoring, while New York will look to build on their four-game win streak with another road game. The Yankees are 16-6 on the road and with Kluber providing a hittable matchup for New York’s sluggers, a five-game win streak seems probable.

Player prop pick: Gerrit Cole over 8.5 strikeouts (+125)

Cole has averaged 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 career starts against the Rays, good for his second-highest total against a single opponent. Cole last tossed 11 strikeouts in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles back on May 23, with eight innings pitched. The Rays have struggled to score runs as of late, and another struggle on Saturday could bode well for Cole’s player prop.

