Orioles vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Baltimore will be starting Bruce Zimmerman (2-2, 3.78 ERA) while Nick Pivetta (3-4, 4.25 ERA) gets the starting nod for Boston.

Boston (22-25) took Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park, taking down the Orioles in a 5-3 victory. Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth, a Bobby Dalbec homer to right field allowed the Red Sox to pull ahead and they supplemented the lead with another run the following inning.

Baltimore (20-28) was able to respond to the loss later in the evening with a 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the doubleheader. The crux of the damage came in the top of the third when after pushing a run across, Rougned Odor slammed a three-run bomb to center to give the O’s the lead.

Orioles vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Bruce Zimmerman vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -180, Orioles +155

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -180

We’ll go with Boston closing this weekend AL East series out with a victory at home this afternoon. The Sox batters will have a chance to crack O’s starter Bruce Zimmermann, who has been hit for nine earned runs his last two starts.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Devers is batting .347 for the season and went 4-5 in Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader. His fingerprints will be all over this game so expect multiple bases acquired for him today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.