Yankees vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tampa Bay will place ace starter Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.06 ERA) and Luis Severino (3-0, 3.02 ERA) will get the nod for New York.

Tampa Bay (27-19) got on the board in this series with a 3-1 victory last night at the Trop. This was primarily a pitcher’s duel between starters Corey Kluber and Gerritt Cole and the Rays got the edge when Yandy Díaz drove home Taylor Walls with a single in the bottom of the seventh. Manuel Margot would provide some insurance the following inning when driving home Wander Franco.

New York (33-14) had its four-game winning streak snapped in the loss and have now scored under three runs in three of its last four games. The Yankees’ only luck last night was in the top of the first when Anthony Rizzo brought home DJ LeMahieu on a sacrifice fly.

Yankees vs. Rays

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Shane McClanahan

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Rays -1.5

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Rays -145, Yankees +125

Moneyline pick: Rays -145

We’re in a for another potential pitching duel and we’re going to lean with the home team in this one. McClanahan has been mostly untouchable in his starts and if he goes seven innings, that should provide the Rays bats enough cover to establish an edge.

Player prop pick: Wander Franco over 0.5 runs scored (+145)

Franco has touched home twice during this series and we’ll predict that he’ll put himself in a position to do so again this afternoon.

