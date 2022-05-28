Guardians vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, and will be available to watch on FS1. Shane Bieber will get the start for the Guardians, while Alex Faedo will throw for the Tigers.

The Guardians dropped the first game of this series back on Thursday, May 26 with a 4-3 loss on the road. Cleveland has scored just four runs over the past two games after scoring six runs in its previous series-opening win against the Houston Astros. The Guardians are 14-1 this year when scoring more than five runs, compared to 4-21 when scoring five or fewer runs.

The Tigers started off this series with a win over the Guardians, despite ranking last in the league with 122 total runs this season. Detroit has scored five or more runs just twice this month, less than half compared to the next lowest team (the Pittsburgh Pirates with five games). Harold Castro went 3-for-4 with two home runs in Thursday’s win for his first career multi-HR game.

Guardians vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Alex Faedo

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Guardians -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -155, Tigers +135

Moneyline pick: Tigers +135

The Guardians are favored for obvious reasons given that they are the better team overall, and Bieber is a respectable name. However, they haven’t been the most consistent ball club this season. I’m comfortable with the plus money with the home crowd behind the Tigers here.

Player prop pick: Alex Faedo over 3.5 strikeouts (+120)

Faedo has been sharp in his first 21 career innings and has allowed 22 hits and seven runs while recording 14 strikeouts and getting 27 ground balls. Last week against Cleveland he allowed two runs in five innings with two strikeouts. With the home crowd behind him, I’m comfortable rolling with the over.

