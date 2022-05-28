Cubs vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will be available to watch on FOX. Keegan Thompson (4-0, 1.54 ERA) will step on the mound for the Cubs and will go head-to-head with Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the White Sox.

The Cubs (18-26) will head to the Southside for this two-game series against their crosstown rivals and will try to create some positive momentum as the month of May comes to a close. The team was last seen getting beaten down by the Reds in a 20-5 shellacking on Thursday, a game where they found themselves trailing 10-2 in the third inning. The team has lost six of their last 10 and sits 10 games out of first place in the NL Central.

The White Sox (22-22) are also looking to create some positive momentum after getting roughed up by the Red Sox a few times this week. They got smacked 16-3 on Tuesday and after eeking out a win the following day, got smacked again on Thursday in a 16-7 defeat. Andrew Vaughn came through with five RBI in the loss.

Cubs vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Keegan Thompson vs. Johnny Cueto

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: White Sox -140, Cubs +120

Moneyline pick: White Sox -140

Thompson and Cueto have both been aces for their respective clubs this season and should make for an interesting pitching matchup. We’ll give the edge to Cueto here in his third start and predict that he’ll carry the Southsiders to victory.

Player prop pick: Andrew Vaughn over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Vaughn has recorded seven hits in his last four outings and is starting to heat up at the plate with a .292 batting average. He’ll hit the over on total bases with ease tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.