Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday, May 28, with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ and will be available to watch on FOX. Tony Gonsolin (4-0, 1.62 ERA) will get the nod for the Dodgers and will go head-to-head with D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly (3-2, 3.49 ERA).

Los Angeles (31-14) has taken the first two games of this NL West series and brushed past the D-Backs for a 6-4 victory last night. The highlight of the game came in the top of the second when Edwin Rios and Mookie Betts hit back-to-back jacks to extend their early lead. The Dodgers have won eight of their last 10 games and will try to maintain an arm’s length distance from the Padres at the top of the division.

Arizona (23-24) will try to get back to .500 this evening by beating the Dodgers for just the third time this season. Down 6-2 in the bottom of the ninth last night, the D-Backs did show some life when Josh Rojas and Christian Walker drove home runs. A full comeback, however, wasn’t in the cards.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Merrill Kelly

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Diamondbacks +155

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -180

The easy choice is to go with the best team in the National League this evening. L.A. is cruising and have had little issue putting down the Diamondbacks this year. In particular, Gonsolin has been an extremely difficult out and has yielded just seven earned runs in eight starts this year. Take the Dodgers.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 home runs (+330)

Betts is starting to heat up at the plate and has blasted five homers in the last week. Make it six for the former MVP at Chase Field this evening.

