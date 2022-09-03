Which team holds the record for most wins in a season?

It’s within the realm of possibility that the Los Angeles Dodgers match MLB’s all-time single-season wins record of 116 this season. That benchmark was set more than a century ago and tied 95 years later. Here is a quick overview on the two teams that hold the record.

MLB wins record

Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs: 116 wins

The 2001 Mariners, led by Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez and rookie phenom Ichiro Suzuki, tied the single-season record by winning 116 games. That mark was first established by the 1906 Cubs, who played only 155 games. That Cubs squad, with its Tinker-to-Evers-to-Chance infield, lost the World Series in six games to the White Sox.

Nearly a century later, the Mariners also fell short of the mountaintop, losing in six games to the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The 1998 Yankees, who posted a 114-48 record, won the most games of any eventual World Series champion.