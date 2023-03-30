 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notice that teams aren’t able to use drastic shifts this season? We go over why MLB cracked down on the shift

Baseball has made some drastic changes to the rules for the 2023 season. We go over how the shift is different.

By Teddy Ricketson
Wil Myers #4, Luis Urias #9 and Greg Garcia #5 of the San Diego Padres shift to the right side of the infield during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the Cleveland Indians at Goodyear Ballpark on March 18, 2019 in Goodyear, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is implementing several new rules for the 2023 regular season. While the main focal point has been the new pitch clock and the bigger bases, there is another rule that will change hitters’ approach at the plate. There are new infield rules restricting shifts and effectively banning loading up one side of the infield.

What’s new with shifts?

Do you remember when an extreme pull hitter could face up to four fielders on the infield of their pull side? That is gone. Two infielders must be to the left and the right of second base until the pitcher releases the ball. They can be an inch to either side, but they have to be on their respective side. Also, their feet have to be on the infield dirt at the time of the pitch.

So are shifts gone for good?

Not fully, as infielders can still shift within their limits. Plus, as Joey Gallo found out in spring training, the outfielders can still shift. Still, these restrictions are expected to lead to more hits and action during the course of a game.

