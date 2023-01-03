Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, January 3

On Tuesday night, it is a small slate for the NBA. There are just three games and none that are great matchups. Of the three games, the Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz is probably the best matchup. The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics, so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against Jayson Tatum should be a fun battle as well. Below take a look at three props you should consider for the night.

Giannis Antetokounpo Over 33.5 Points (-110)

This is an extremely high number and about as high as Antetokounmpo’s totals will get all year, however he is capable of going over this total. The Wizards don’t have a good matchup for Giannis and I would expect him to shoot the ball a ton. Coming off a loss to the Wizards, Giannis will carry this team to victory as he missed the last matchup. There’s a chance he could score 40+.

Al Horford Over 6.5 Rebounds (-135)

Looking at Horford’s stat lines, many would think this is not a good prop. However, the Thunder allow the most rebounds in the NBA. They don't have a strong interior and Horford will be playing a good portion of this game. The last time they faced the Thunder, Horford had 11 rebounds. It shouldn't be hard for him to get seven, especially if Robert Williams is out.

Jordan Clarkson Over 22.5 Points (-120)

Clarkson has been finishing right around this total in recent games. He’s gone over this in three of his last five with the two losses finishing at 22 points. The King allow the third most points in the NBA to shooting guards. Clarkson will get a ton of shot opportunities and should go over this. It should also be a close game, so you won't have to worry about him not playing in the fourth quarter.