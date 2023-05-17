Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s Game 1 vs. Heat

For the second straight year, the Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat for a shot at reaching the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17 from the TD Garden. Both these teams split the regular season series with two wins apiece.

With a vital Game 1 in front of their home crowd, the Celtics will be motivated to fend off a determined Heat squad with increasing momentum. Let’s run through some of the best Celtics player props to consider over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown over 24.5 points (-115)

While Tatum was the star of Game 7 with his 51-point performance on Sunday, I think it’s inevitable he comes back down to earth a bit in Game 1. In his place should be Brown, who is averaging 24.6 PPG through these playoffs and finished with 25 points on 47.4 percent shooting in the Game 7 clincher. If Miami opts to blitz Tatum, I’m confident Brown will step up and shoulder the scoring load at home.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 made threes (+110)

Tatum currently has the third-most three-point field goals (42) in these playoffs and is averaging 3.2 made threes in the postseason. He’s also averaging a notable 9.0 attempts from beyond the arc, so there has been no hesitation from the Celtics star to pull up from deep.

Perhaps the hot shooting stroke from his 51-point game carries over into Wednesday night as he looks to hit over three baskets from deep. Tatum has also logged three or more made three-pointers in three straight games.

Al Horford over 1.5 blocks (+135)

Horford currently has the second-most blocks in these playoffs (28) and is averaging the third-most blocks per game in the postseason (2.2). The Celtics' big man is coming off a three-block performance and finished without a block in just one game in Boston’s semifinal bout with the Philadelphia 76ers.