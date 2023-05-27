Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Game 6 on Saturday

The Eastern Conference Finals are not over yet as the Boston Celtics forced a Game 6 against the Miami Heat, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27. The game will broadcast on TNT, as the Heat continue to knock on the door of an NBA Finals appearance with a 3-2 lead over the Celtics.

For the Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon (forearm) is playing through a partially torn tendon in his right forearm, and he is currently listed as questionable for Game 6. For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (ankle) has been limited by a left ankle sprain, and after missing Game 5, is currently listed as questionable ahead of Saturday’s tip-off.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Celtics are 2.5-point favorites and -140 on the moneyline. The combined point total is set at 210.5.

Celtics vs. Heat, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -2.5 (-110)

It feels as if the momentum has swung in Boston’s favor as the reigning Eastern Conference Champions finally look the like the team we expected them to be heading into the series. The Celtics have covered the spread in the last two games and also picked up a monumental win the last time they were in South Beach.

The lingering injuries, and the absence of Tyler Herro, feels like it’s finally hampering the Heat’s potential.

Over/Under: Under 210.5

The point total has finished under in two straight games while Miami has been held to 99 and 97 points respectively. The combination of Boston’s defense leveling up a notch, as well as the drop-off in production from key contributors such as Max Strus and Kyle Lowry, is beginning to creep up at the worst possible moment.

I’m expecting an intense display of defense from both teams with the stakes at an absolute high, setting up the point total to finish under.