Best Celtics player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s Game 6 vs. Heat

History could be in the making as the Boston Celtics forced a Game 6 against the Miami Heat, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 27. The Eastern Conference Finals matchup will be broadcast on TNT, as the Celtics look to stave off elimination once again, while the Heat holds a 3-2 lead over the Boston.

With seismic stakes on the line, let’s run through some of the best Celtics player props to consider for Saturday’s matchup. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points (-110)

Tatum is averaging 26.4 PPG this season and outside of a pedestrian performance in Game 3 (14 points), he’s scored 30+ in three of the remaining four games played in this series. Boston stands no chance of forcing a Game 7 unless Tatum carries the scoring load, which is a heightened need given the clear fact that Jaylen Brown is playing through a banged-up elbow.

Derrick White over 2.5 made threes (-120)

After averaging 10.3 PPG in the first three games of this series White has logged back-to-back scoring performances of 16 and 24 points over the last two matchups. In that span, he’s converted nine three-pointers, including six made threes in the Celtics’ Game 5 win. If the Celtics ever needed a sharpshooter for Saturday night, White needs to step up to the plate.

Al Horford over 6.5 rebounds (+125)

After averaging 3.7 RPG through the first three games, Horford has 18 rebounds over the last two games including an 11-rebound performance in Game 5. With the Heat’s Bam Adebayo likely equipped for a bounce-back performance, it will necessitate a commanding performance on the glass from Horford.