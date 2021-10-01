When does 2021-22 NBA preseason start?

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly approaching with opening night scheduled to be October 19. The Brooklyn Nets, odds-on favorites to win the title according to DraftKings Sportsbook, will face the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks to start things off. The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, the two favorites in the Western conference, will meet for the second game of the first day of the regular season.

However, there will still be hoops action before opening night. The 2021-22 NBA preseason is scheduled to begin Sunday, October 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET when the Nets meet the Lakers in what many expect to be the 2021-22 Finals matchup.

Each team plays four preseason games, with most games being televised on NBATV or nba.com via League Pass. There are some preseason games scheduled to air on TNT and ESPN. You may also be able to catch NBA preseason action on your team’s local affiliates.