LiAngelo Ball signs G-League contract, plans to enter draft

LiAngelo Ball, the brother of NBA players Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball, is signing a contract with the NBA G-League according to Shams Charania. Ball was part of the Charlotte Hornets for Summer League and will reportedly enter the G-League draft October 23. According to Charania, he’s a candidate for Charlotte’s Greensboro affiliate.

Ball has not been able to latch on in the NBA like his brothers. He was suspended and eventually removed from UCLA’s team after a shoplifting scandal during an exhibition game in China. The middle brother had stints in Lithuania and the JBA before eventually landing with the Hornets in Summer League. He averaged 9.6 points per game in five contests.

One attribute of Ball’s that keeps him around is his three-point shooting. The league values floor spacers more than ever, meaning Ball will always have an opportunity to join a squad in the event injuries occur.