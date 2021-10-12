 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 100 player rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

Here’s a look at some of the top 100 fantasy options for the upcoming NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA Playoffs - Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks plays defense against the Brooklyn Nets during Round 2, Game 7 on June 19, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly approaching and that means fantasy basketball leagues are about to begin. While stars typically get evenly distributed across each team in a league, it’s the fringe players who turn into big contributors who often make the difference. Here’s our projection for the top 100 players this season.

There’s a few important things to note. Some players are still not in compliance with the vaccination mandates in New York San Francisco and Los Angeles. The most notable name is Kyrie Irving, who is slated to miss a lot of games based on the comments coming out of Brooklyn. The point guard features in our Top 100 but there is some risk in drafting him high. Other players who could be impacted by this mandate include Bradley Beal, Michael Porter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac.

Injuries are part of the game, and that impacts fantasy basketball. Some big names are working their way back from injuries and are expected to be available at some point this season. Jamal Murray, Klay Thompson and Pascal Siakam are near the top of fantasy leagues when healthy but they’ll miss too much time to consider drafting early. Caris LeVert is also out indefinitely as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

One key player who is part of an ongoing stalemate with his team is Ben Simmons. We know he can rack up stats in a hurry when healthy and is a top fantasy option. It is, however, important to actually be on the court for those stats to count. Simmons carries this risk for anyone who drafts him.

2021-22 NBA Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Rankings

Rank Player Team ESPN ADP
1 Nikola Jokic Nuggets 1.8
2 Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks 2.6
3 Stephen Curry Warriors 5.9
4 Luka Doncic Mavericks 3.1
5 Damian Lillard Trail Blazers 7.8
6 James Harden Nets 5.6
7 Kevin Durant Nets 9
8 Bradley Beal Wizards 9.1
9 LeBron James Lakers 13
10 Paul George Clippers 11.8
11 Jayson Tatum Celtics 10.4
12 Trae Young Hawks 16.8
13 Joel Embiid 76ers 13.8
14 Zion Williamson Pelicans 16.4
15 Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves 7.9
16 Anthony Davis Lakers 19.1
17 Donovan Mitchell Jazz 19.7
18 De'Aaron Fox Kings 19.3
19 Zach LaVine Bulls 35.7
20 Russell Westbrook Lakers 30.5
21 Domantas Sabonis Pacers 22.2
22 Devin Booker Suns 28.9
23 Michael Porter Jr. Nuggets 33.9
24 Ben Simmons 76ers 42.8
25 Kyrie Irving Nets 35.8
26 Nikola Vucevic Bulls 16
27 Jimmy Butler Heat 24.9
28 LaMelo Ball Hornets 25.3
29 Julius Randle Knicks 24.9
30 Khris Middleton Bucks 37.9
31 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thunder 28.1
32 Fred VanVleet Raptors 24.8
33 Rudy Gobert Jazz 25.9
34 Chris Paul Suns 36.6
35 Deandre Ayton Suns 35.5
36 Bam Adebayo Heat 27.2
37 Tobias Harris 76ers 43
38 CJ McCollum Trail Blazers 51.2
39 Ja Morant Grizzlies 38.7
40 Pascal Siakam Raptors 60.5
41 Jaylen Brown Celtics 38.3
42 Brandon Ingram Pelicans 42.9
43 Jrue Holiday Bucks 36.7
44 Clint Capela Hawks 42.3
45 Dejounte Murray Spurs 35.6
46 DeMar DeRozan Bulls 46.5
47 Lonzo Ball Bulls 47.8
48 Christian Wood Rockets 41.8
49 Jusuf Nurkic Trail Blazers 60.2
50 Draymond Green Warriors 59.8
51 Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks 64.4
52 Kyle Lowry Heat 68.5
53 Buddy Hield Kings 71.5
54 John Collins Hawks 70.1
55 Cade Cunningham Pistons 72.1
56 Anthony Edwards Timberwolves 53.7
57 Collin Sexton Cavaliers 54.3
58 Montrezl Harrell Wizards 59.5
59 Terry Rozier Hornets 60.7
60 Malcolm Brogdon Pacers 73.6
61 Kemba Walker Knicks 79
62 D'Angelo Russell Timberwolves 74.3
63 Andrew Wiggins Warriors 79.1
64 Spencer Dinwiddie Wizards 79.7
65 Jarrett Allen Cavaliers 74
66 Jerami Grant Pistons 76
67 Myles Turner Pacers 83.3
68 Jaren Jackson Jr. Grizzlies 88.6
69 OG Anunoby Raptors 78.7
70 Jakob Poeltl Spurs 74
71 Tyrese Haliburton Kings 72.8
72 Mikal Bridges Suns 98.1
73 Mike Conley Jazz 99.6
74 Jonathan Isaac Magic 85.4
75 RJ Barrett Knicks 85.3
76 Jalen Green Rockets 86.5
77 Jonas Valanciunas Pelicans 102.3
78 Marcus Smart Celtics 105.6
79 Bogdan Bogdanovic Hawks 105
80 Darius Garland Cavaliers 92
81 Robert Covington Trail Blazers 106.4
82 Klay Thompson Warriors 95.9
83 Wendell Carter Jr. Magic 107.5
84 Caris LeVert Pacers 56.4
85 Jalen Suggs Magic 73.6
86 Derrick White Spurs 81.8
87 Robert Williams Celtics 70.8
88 Richaun Holmes Kings 89.7
89 Norman Powell Trail Blazers 101.4
90 Jordan Clarkson Jazz 110.3
91 Jamal Murray Nuggets 135.9
92 Dennis Schroder Celtics 111.1
93 Gordon Hayward Hornets 109.8
94 Eric Bledsoe Clippers 108.2
95 Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavericks 109.3
96 Brook Lopez Bucks 114
97 P.J. Washington Hornets 99.5
98 Harrison Barnes Kings 110.3
99 Keldon Johnson Spurs 110.7
100 Miles Bridges Hornets 110.8

