Top 100 player rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly approaching and that means fantasy basketball leagues are about to begin. While stars typically get evenly distributed across each team in a league, it’s the fringe players who turn into big contributors who often make the difference. Here’s our projection for the top 100 players this season.
There’s a few important things to note. Some players are still not in compliance with the vaccination mandates in New York San Francisco and Los Angeles. The most notable name is Kyrie Irving, who is slated to miss a lot of games based on the comments coming out of Brooklyn. The point guard features in our Top 100 but there is some risk in drafting him high. Other players who could be impacted by this mandate include Bradley Beal, Michael Porter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac.
Injuries are part of the game, and that impacts fantasy basketball. Some big names are working their way back from injuries and are expected to be available at some point this season. Jamal Murray, Klay Thompson and Pascal Siakam are near the top of fantasy leagues when healthy but they’ll miss too much time to consider drafting early. Caris LeVert is also out indefinitely as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.
One key player who is part of an ongoing stalemate with his team is Ben Simmons. We know he can rack up stats in a hurry when healthy and is a top fantasy option. It is, however, important to actually be on the court for those stats to count. Simmons carries this risk for anyone who drafts him.
2021-22 NBA Top 100 Fantasy Basketball Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|ESPN ADP
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|ESPN ADP
|1
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|1.8
|2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|2.6
|3
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|5.9
|4
|Luka Doncic
|Mavericks
|3.1
|5
|Damian Lillard
|Trail Blazers
|7.8
|6
|James Harden
|Nets
|5.6
|7
|Kevin Durant
|Nets
|9
|8
|Bradley Beal
|Wizards
|9.1
|9
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|13
|10
|Paul George
|Clippers
|11.8
|11
|Jayson Tatum
|Celtics
|10.4
|12
|Trae Young
|Hawks
|16.8
|13
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|13.8
|14
|Zion Williamson
|Pelicans
|16.4
|15
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|7.9
|16
|Anthony Davis
|Lakers
|19.1
|17
|Donovan Mitchell
|Jazz
|19.7
|18
|De'Aaron Fox
|Kings
|19.3
|19
|Zach LaVine
|Bulls
|35.7
|20
|Russell Westbrook
|Lakers
|30.5
|21
|Domantas Sabonis
|Pacers
|22.2
|22
|Devin Booker
|Suns
|28.9
|23
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Nuggets
|33.9
|24
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|42.8
|25
|Kyrie Irving
|Nets
|35.8
|26
|Nikola Vucevic
|Bulls
|16
|27
|Jimmy Butler
|Heat
|24.9
|28
|LaMelo Ball
|Hornets
|25.3
|29
|Julius Randle
|Knicks
|24.9
|30
|Khris Middleton
|Bucks
|37.9
|31
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Thunder
|28.1
|32
|Fred VanVleet
|Raptors
|24.8
|33
|Rudy Gobert
|Jazz
|25.9
|34
|Chris Paul
|Suns
|36.6
|35
|Deandre Ayton
|Suns
|35.5
|36
|Bam Adebayo
|Heat
|27.2
|37
|Tobias Harris
|76ers
|43
|38
|CJ McCollum
|Trail Blazers
|51.2
|39
|Ja Morant
|Grizzlies
|38.7
|40
|Pascal Siakam
|Raptors
|60.5
|41
|Jaylen Brown
|Celtics
|38.3
|42
|Brandon Ingram
|Pelicans
|42.9
|43
|Jrue Holiday
|Bucks
|36.7
|44
|Clint Capela
|Hawks
|42.3
|45
|Dejounte Murray
|Spurs
|35.6
|46
|DeMar DeRozan
|Bulls
|46.5
|47
|Lonzo Ball
|Bulls
|47.8
|48
|Christian Wood
|Rockets
|41.8
|49
|Jusuf Nurkic
|Trail Blazers
|60.2
|50
|Draymond Green
|Warriors
|59.8
|51
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Mavericks
|64.4
|52
|Kyle Lowry
|Heat
|68.5
|53
|Buddy Hield
|Kings
|71.5
|54
|John Collins
|Hawks
|70.1
|55
|Cade Cunningham
|Pistons
|72.1
|56
|Anthony Edwards
|Timberwolves
|53.7
|57
|Collin Sexton
|Cavaliers
|54.3
|58
|Montrezl Harrell
|Wizards
|59.5
|59
|Terry Rozier
|Hornets
|60.7
|60
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Pacers
|73.6
|61
|Kemba Walker
|Knicks
|79
|62
|D'Angelo Russell
|Timberwolves
|74.3
|63
|Andrew Wiggins
|Warriors
|79.1
|64
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|Wizards
|79.7
|65
|Jarrett Allen
|Cavaliers
|74
|66
|Jerami Grant
|Pistons
|76
|67
|Myles Turner
|Pacers
|83.3
|68
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Grizzlies
|88.6
|69
|OG Anunoby
|Raptors
|78.7
|70
|Jakob Poeltl
|Spurs
|74
|71
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Kings
|72.8
|72
|Mikal Bridges
|Suns
|98.1
|73
|Mike Conley
|Jazz
|99.6
|74
|Jonathan Isaac
|Magic
|85.4
|75
|RJ Barrett
|Knicks
|85.3
|76
|Jalen Green
|Rockets
|86.5
|77
|Jonas Valanciunas
|Pelicans
|102.3
|78
|Marcus Smart
|Celtics
|105.6
|79
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Hawks
|105
|80
|Darius Garland
|Cavaliers
|92
|81
|Robert Covington
|Trail Blazers
|106.4
|82
|Klay Thompson
|Warriors
|95.9
|83
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Magic
|107.5
|84
|Caris LeVert
|Pacers
|56.4
|85
|Jalen Suggs
|Magic
|73.6
|86
|Derrick White
|Spurs
|81.8
|87
|Robert Williams
|Celtics
|70.8
|88
|Richaun Holmes
|Kings
|89.7
|89
|Norman Powell
|Trail Blazers
|101.4
|90
|Jordan Clarkson
|Jazz
|110.3
|91
|Jamal Murray
|Nuggets
|135.9
|92
|Dennis Schroder
|Celtics
|111.1
|93
|Gordon Hayward
|Hornets
|109.8
|94
|Eric Bledsoe
|Clippers
|108.2
|95
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Mavericks
|109.3
|96
|Brook Lopez
|Bucks
|114
|97
|P.J. Washington
|Hornets
|99.5
|98
|Harrison Barnes
|Kings
|110.3
|99
|Keldon Johnson
|Spurs
|110.7
|100
|Miles Bridges
|Hornets
|110.8