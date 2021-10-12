Top 100 player rankings for 2021-22 fantasy basketball season

The 2021-22 NBA season is quickly approaching and that means fantasy basketball leagues are about to begin. While stars typically get evenly distributed across each team in a league, it’s the fringe players who turn into big contributors who often make the difference. Here’s our projection for the top 100 players this season.

There’s a few important things to note. Some players are still not in compliance with the vaccination mandates in New York San Francisco and Los Angeles. The most notable name is Kyrie Irving, who is slated to miss a lot of games based on the comments coming out of Brooklyn. The point guard features in our Top 100 but there is some risk in drafting him high. Other players who could be impacted by this mandate include Bradley Beal, Michael Porter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac.

Injuries are part of the game, and that impacts fantasy basketball. Some big names are working their way back from injuries and are expected to be available at some point this season. Jamal Murray, Klay Thompson and Pascal Siakam are near the top of fantasy leagues when healthy but they’ll miss too much time to consider drafting early. Caris LeVert is also out indefinitely as he continues to recover from a stress fracture in his back.

One key player who is part of an ongoing stalemate with his team is Ben Simmons. We know he can rack up stats in a hurry when healthy and is a top fantasy option. It is, however, important to actually be on the court for those stats to count. Simmons carries this risk for anyone who drafts him.