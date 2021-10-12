 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Al Horford latest Celtics player to test positive for Covid-19

The veteran center joins Jaylen Brown on the Covid list as the season approaches next week.

Benjamin Zweiman
Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on October 04, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts.&nbsp; Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics veteran center Al Horford is the latest player on the team to test positive for Covid-19. SG Jaylen Brown tested positive for the virus last week and was placed into health and safety protocols. Both players are in quarantine and appear to be asymptomatic. This is concerning that it’s now two players on Boston who have tested positive. The Celtics face the Orlando Magic in their final preseason game on Wednesday night.

The Celtics open the regular season next week on Wednesday at the New York Knicks at MSG. New York has strict rules against players entering arenas who are not vaccinated. We’ll see if that has any impact on the Celtics roster for the opener. Both Brown and Horford should have plenty of time to quarantine and produce negative tests in order to be good to play.

