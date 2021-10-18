NBA season predictions: DK Nation staff make their picks for MVP, champion, more

The 2021-22 NBA season is finally here! We’re back on a normal schedule after two seasons impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NBA will play 82 games in 2021-22 after shortening the season to 72 games last year. The Milwaukee Bucks are reigning NBA champions and will look to repeat out of the East. Your reigning MVP is Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic, who had a historic season for a big man.
We’ve got an interesting market for most of the awards heading into opening night. Our staff has gone through the candidates for all the major awards and have made their picks for East champ, West champ and who will win the title this season. Here’s a list of everyone who is participating and their Twitter accounts.
Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Editor — @CollinSherwin
Chinmay Vaidya, Junior Editor — @Chinmay_Vaidya
Jovan Alford, Staff Writer — @Jovan10
Cole Huff, DKN Contributor — @colehoops
Ryan Sanders, DKN Contributor
Ben Zweiman, Managing Editor — @BenZweimanDKN
2021-22 NBA season predictions
|Name
|NBA MVP
|ROTY
|6th Man
|MIP
|DPOTY
|COTY
|East Champ
|West Champ
|NBA Champion
|Ben Zweiman, Managing Editor
|Stephen Curry
|Evan Mobley
|Alex Caruso
|Ja Morant
|Giannis
|Nate McMillan
|Bucks
|Warriors
|Warriors
|Chinmay Vaidya, Jr. Editor
|Stephen Curry
|Cade Cunningham
|Patty Mills
|Jordan Poole
|Myles Turner
|Steve Nash
|Nets
|Warriors
|Nets
|Collin Sherwin, NCAA Editor
|Joel Embiid
|Cade Cunningham
|Patty Mills
|Lonzo Ball
|Rudy Gobert
|Billy Donovan
|Sixers
|Clippers
|Sixers
|Cole Huff, DKN Contributor
|Trae Young
|Jalen Green
|Jordan Poole
|Terance Mann
|Bam Adebayo
|Ime Udoka
|Bucks
|Lakers
|Bucks
|Jovan Alford, DKN Staff Writer
|Joel Embiid
|Jalen Green
|Jordan Poole
|Lonzo Ball
|Giannis
|Billy Donovan
|Nets
|Lakers
|Nets
|Ryan Sanders, DKN Contributor
|Kevin Durant
|Jalen Green
|Jordan Clarkson
|Zion Williamson
|Anthony Davis
|Monty Williams
|Nets
|Lakers
|Lakers