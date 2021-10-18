 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA season predictions: DK Nation staff make their picks for MVP, champion, more

Our team at DK Nation goes over the their picks for NBA champion, MVP, Rookie of the Year and more!

By Staff Writer
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks walks to the bench during the first half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on October 15, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season is finally here! We’re back on a normal schedule after two seasons impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The NBA will play 82 games in 2021-22 after shortening the season to 72 games last year. The Milwaukee Bucks are reigning NBA champions and will look to repeat out of the East. Your reigning MVP is Denver Nuggets C Nikola Jokic, who had a historic season for a big man.

We’ve got an interesting market for most of the awards heading into opening night. Our staff has gone through the candidates for all the major awards and have made their picks for East champ, West champ and who will win the title this season. Here’s a list of everyone who is participating and their Twitter accounts.

Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Editor — @CollinSherwin
Chinmay Vaidya, Junior Editor — @Chinmay_Vaidya
Jovan Alford, Staff Writer — @Jovan10
Cole Huff, DKN Contributor — @colehoops
Ryan Sanders, DKN Contributor
Ben Zweiman, Managing Editor — @BenZweimanDKN

2021-22 NBA season predictions

Name NBA MVP ROTY 6th Man MIP DPOTY COTY East Champ West Champ NBA Champion
Ben Zweiman, Managing Editor Stephen Curry Evan Mobley Alex Caruso Ja Morant Giannis Nate McMillan Bucks Warriors Warriors
Chinmay Vaidya, Jr. Editor Stephen Curry Cade Cunningham Patty Mills Jordan Poole Myles Turner Steve Nash Nets Warriors Nets
Collin Sherwin, NCAA Editor Joel Embiid Cade Cunningham Patty Mills Lonzo Ball Rudy Gobert Billy Donovan Sixers Clippers Sixers
Cole Huff, DKN Contributor Trae Young Jalen Green Jordan Poole Terance Mann Bam Adebayo Ime Udoka Bucks Lakers Bucks
Jovan Alford, DKN Staff Writer Joel Embiid Jalen Green Jordan Poole Lonzo Ball Giannis Billy Donovan Nets Lakers Nets
Ryan Sanders, DKN Contributor Kevin Durant Jalen Green Jordan Clarkson Zion Williamson Anthony Davis Monty Williams Nets Lakers Lakers

