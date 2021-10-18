 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Power Rankings: See who enters the season as No. 1 in Week 1

Chinmay Vaidya shares his NBA power rankings heading into the 2021-22 regular season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk during a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on October 12, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.&nbsp; Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA season gets underway on Tuesday night with four big teams in action. The Milwaukee Bucks will raise their championship banner before facing the Brooklyn Nets at home. The Los Angeles Lakers welcome in Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. After that, it’ll be another 81 games for those teams leading to the 2022 NBA playoffs, all four most likely not seeing the last of each other.

In Week 1, the power rankings have the Lakers on top as the best team in the NBA. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have a new cast of characters who will help them try and win another title. Carmelo Anthony, DeAndre Jordan, Kendrick Nunn, Wayne Ellington and Malik Monk were brought in. Dwight Howard and Rajon Rondo are back as well. Oh yeah, and let’s not forget a little guy named Russell Westbrook.

The Bucks are No. 2 on the list and bring back mostly the same roster from last year’s title run. Grayson Allen and Rodney Hood are new additions while PJ Tucker wasn’t retained after helping during the playoff run. The Big 3 of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are all back and ready to repeat. Can Milwaukee make it out of the East when things are much tougher and the Brooklyn Nets are healthy.

Let’s take a look at Chinmay Vaidya’s power rankings for Week 1 of the NBA season.

NBA Power Rankings: Week 1

Rank Team
1 Los Angeles Lakers
2 Milwaukee Bucks
3 Brooklyn Nets
4 Philadelphia 76ers
5 Utah Jazz
6 Phoenix Suns
7 Atlanta Hawks
8 Miami Heat
9 Golden State Warriors
10 Los Angeles Clippers
11 Denver Nuggets
12 Boston Celtics
13 Dallas Mavericks
14 Chicago Bulls
15 Indiana Pacers
16 Portland Trail Blazers
17 Memphis Grizzlies
18 New Orleans Pelicans
19 New York Knicks
20 Charlotte Hornets
21 Toronto Raptors
22 Sacramento Kings
23 Minnesota Timberwolves
24 Washington Wizards
25 San Antonio Spurs
26 Orlando Magic
27 Detroit Pistons
28 Houston Rockets
29 Cleveland Cavaliers
30 Oklahoma City Thunder

