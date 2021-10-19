Kent Bazemore, DeAndre Jordan expected to start alongside Lakers “Big 3” on opening night

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to start Kent Bazemore and DeAndre Jordan alongside their “Big 3” of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, according to Chris Haynes. There has been widespread speculation as to what LA’s lineup would look like after a slew of offseason additions. Davis’ hesitancy to play the center position despite the potential benefits was also something to look at.

Bazemore will reportedly get the first crack at the shooting guard position, but expect Malik Monk to come on strong during the season. Jordan brings rim protection as the team’s center, although Dwight Howard might eventually be the better fit down the stretch. Howard and Davis played well together when the Lakers lifted the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble.

Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden State Warriors on opening night. The over/under is set at 226.5. The Lakers are moneyline favorites at -155, while the Warriors are +135 underdogs.