Bucks unveil championship rings on opening night

The Milwaukee Bucks got their championship rings Tuesday night to tip off the NBA season and they’re spectacular.

The ring has the player’s name and number, along with “Fear the Deer” and “Bucks in 6” across the sides. Each playoff series result is also listed under “Bucks in 6”. It’s pretty flashy stuff for the franchise’s first championship ring, as expected. The Bucks anticipate contending for another championship this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, entering the prime of his career at 26, is expected to be in contention for several individual awards along with leading his team to the playoffs and beyond. Bucks fans are ready for the encore season, and they let the franchise star know in the opener.

Let’s see how far the Bucks can go in their championship defense. Milwaukee is +900 to win the NBA title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts the Bucks behind just the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in title odds at the moment.