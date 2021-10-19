 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bucks unveil championship rings on opening night

Here’s a look at Milwaukee’s championship rings from 2020-21 season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade &amp; Rally
Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with the Larry O’Brien trophy and Finals MVP trophy during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship Victory Parade and Rally in the Deer District of Fiserv Forum on July 22, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks got their championship rings Tuesday night to tip off the NBA season and they’re spectacular.

The ring has the player’s name and number, along with “Fear the Deer” and “Bucks in 6” across the sides. Each playoff series result is also listed under “Bucks in 6”. It’s pretty flashy stuff for the franchise’s first championship ring, as expected. The Bucks anticipate contending for another championship this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, entering the prime of his career at 26, is expected to be in contention for several individual awards along with leading his team to the playoffs and beyond. Bucks fans are ready for the encore season, and they let the franchise star know in the opener.

Let’s see how far the Bucks can go in their championship defense. Milwaukee is +900 to win the NBA title, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts the Bucks behind just the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in title odds at the moment.

