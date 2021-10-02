Previewing the Denver Nuggets for the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at how the roster shapes up for the 2021-22 campaign. Here we take a look at the Denver Nuggets, who bring back the reigning NBA MVP and hope to compete for a championship.

Denver Nuggets 2021-22 Outlook

Key additions: Nah’Shon Hyland, Jeff Green

Hyland was a big riser ahead of the draft, largely due to his three-point shooting. If Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. can collapse defenses regularly, Hyland could have a monster year. Green is a solid veteran swingman who provides some toughness defensively while occasionally being able to get hot from deep.

Key departures: JaVale McGee, Paul Millsap

McGee is an energizing player off the bench, but the Nuggets will be fine without him. Millsap is the bigger loss as a veteran rotation player with playoff experience. His production has declined significantly, but he could’ve provided depth behind Jokic and Aaron Gordon.

Season expectations

The trajectory for the season depends on when Murray returns. He’s expected to be done recovering around January or February, but the Nuggets will take a cautionary approach. With Jokic, Porter Jr. and Gordon, Denver is a playoff team capable of winning a series. With Murray back at 100 percent, the Nuggets will view anything less than a Finals trip as a disappointment.

Fantasy basketball player to watch: Monte Morris

With Murray out indefinitely, Morris will take over as the lead point guard. He’s been incredibly efficient in his career with a 5:1 assist/turnover ratio but that’s over limited minutes. With increased usage, we’ll see if Morris can maintain that level of production. His scoring is also bound to take a leap in Denver’s high-powered offense. Morris represents a value DFS play and can also be a utility guy in fantasy lineups. He’ll provide a solid floor as a starter, but lacks the upside of stars.