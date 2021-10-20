How to watch Celtics vs. Knicks via live online stream

ESPN will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks with tip off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Boston Celtics will start their season looking to make a deeper playoff run after losing to the Nets 4-1 in the first round of last season’s playoffs. They come into the season retaining the lethal duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while 35-year-old veteran Al Horford makes his return after leaving the Celtics in 2019. Boston split their preseason games, winning the first two and dropping the last two, most recently a big 121-100 loss to the Heat. Tatum will lead the way as the Celtics look to turn it around and start the season with a big win over the Knicks.

The Knicks were also knocked out of last season’s playoffs in the first round after losing 4-1 to the Atlanta Hawks. It marked their first playoff appearance in eight years, and they’re doing what they can to make sure it doesn’t take another eight years to get back there. The Knicks are expected to be playoff contenders after adding solid offensive players such as Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. They’ll rely on forward Julius Randle to get their offensive game going as he’s coming off a big season where he averaged 24.1 points per game. RJ Barrett will have to look to fill some defensive play after Reggie Bullock went to the Dallas Mavericks.