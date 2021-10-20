What channel is Celtics vs. Knicks on and when does it start

The New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics will face off on Wednesday, October 20th, marking the start of the 2021-22 season for the two teams. The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online via ESPN, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Both teams will be looking for redemption from last year after a first-round playoff exit, with the Celtics losing to the Nets and the Knicks getting eliminated by the Hawks. Both sides have added some new key pieces while looking to rely on their veteran players, with the Celtics looking to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for their explosive offensive play. The Knicks will rely on forward Julius Randle to have another solid season after he averaged a career-high 24.1 points per game last season.

The Celtics come in as the underdogs against the Knicks with +105 on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. That leaves the Knicks favored at -125 and -1.5 on the spread as well. The game’s over/under is set at 217 which seems like a feasible number for both sides to reach especially after getting some preseason games under their belt, many of which blew past 217 without much trouble.

Celtics vs. Knicks NBA Opening Night TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, October 20th

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN or ESPN app